BRIEF-New Residential reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON Nov 20 Royal Bank of Scotland was fined 56 million pounds ($88 million) by Britain's financial regulators for a system crash in 2012 that left millions of customers unable to make or receive payments.
The penalties comprise a 42 million pounds fine from the Financial Conduct Authority and a 14 million pounds fine from the Prudential Regulation Authority.
RBS has already paid out 70.3 million pounds in compensation to UK customers affected by the outage and 460,000 pounds to non-RBS customers who were affected.
(1 US dollar = 0.6391 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Equitable group reports record first quarter 2017 results and continued solid credit performance