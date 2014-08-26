REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
LONDON Aug 26 Royal Bank of Scotland will be fined by Britain's financial regulator on Wednesday over past mortgage advice given to customers, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Financial Conduct Authority is expected to provide further details, including the amount of the fine, at 0900 GMT on Wednesday, the sources said.
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.