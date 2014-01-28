LONDON Jan 28 Royal Bank of Scotland
has told clients it will stop accepting orders for a number of
currency fixings, citing an internal review and declining
comment on any link to a global inquiry into possible
manipulation of the daily benchmarks.
RBS said the move, which drops such services around all but
the main U.S. and European daily market fixings and a handful of
those in major emerging markets, was aimed at balancing the
needs of the bank and its customers.
Benchmark foreign exchange rates, or daily fixings, are a
cornerstone of global financial markets, used to price trillions
of dollars worth of investments and deals and relied upon by
companies, investors and central banks.
A spokesman for RBS declined to give details of how many
fixings it had dropped in total, or to comment further on the
global probe, saying only that the move was the result of the
bank's review of procedures around the daily benchmarks.
Banks traditionally accept foreign exchange orders from
clients ahead of the fixings and official investigations under
way world wide are seeking to establish whether traders used
client order information to improperly influence the fixes.
In echoes of the global probe into the manipulation of
benchmark interest rates, authorities are investigating whether
traders at investment banks shared market-sensitive information
with counterparts at other banks to try and rig FX rates,
tipping each other off about their positions to try and
influence the rate set.
The probes have resulted in the firing or suspension of
several traders at major banks.
MARKET ACTIVITY
The WM/Reuters or "London fix" relates to several exchange
rates including the euro, sterling, Swiss franc and yen. They
are compiled using data from Thomson Reuters and other
providers, and are calculated by WM, a unit of State Street Corp
. Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News,
which is not involved in the fixing process.
In a letter to clients seen by Reuters, RBS said it would
continue to take fixing orders from clients around the London
fix, along with its equivalent later in the day in New York and
the European Central Bank's 1315 GMT fix.
But the bank also warned clients they should be aware the
bank's market activity around the fix could result in moves that
would be detrimental to their price interests.
"It is important for you to be aware that in order for RBS
to appropriately manage market risk, we may enter the market
ahead of the fix," the bank said in the letter.
"This, or other market factors, may result in the market
moving for or against you depending on the size of your order
relative to market liquidity."
The only other fixes the bank said in the letter it was
still offering were the Bank of India's rupee RBI Reference Rate
, the dollar-won fix and the Thai baht Weighted
Average Interbank Exchange Rate.