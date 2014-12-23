BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
LONDON Dec 23 Royal Bank of Scotland said six employees had been placed into disciplinary proceedings as part of its review of failings in its foreign exchange trading.
RBS launched a review into its FX activities after it was one of six banks fined $4.3 billion last month for failing to stop traders trying to manipulate currency markets.
"As a result of investigations so far, six employees have been placed into a disciplinary process, three of whom are currently suspended, pending continuing investigations," the bank said in an update on Tuesday.
It said it was reviewing the conduct of more than 50 current and former traders who were involved in the area of the investment bank that was the focus of regulators' investigations. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Clare Hutchison)
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.