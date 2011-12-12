LONDON Dec 12 Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) published on Monday its report into the near-collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland during the 2008 credit crisis.

Below is a summary of some of the report's main findings and recommendations.

MAIN REASONS FOR RBS' NEAR-COLLAPSE IN 2008:

* Poor decisions by RBS' management and board

* Flaws in the FSA's approach to regulation.

* Lack of appropriate due diligence on the ABN AMRO deal.

FSA'S PROPOSALS FOR FUTURE REGULATORY CHANGES:

* Calls for public debate about changing laws so that, in future, bank executives can face "personal consequences" in the case of a bank failure.

* New rules to make sure that bank executives and boards place greater weight on avoiding any bank failure.

* Setting out ways to ensure that the risk/return balance at a bank is different from that of a non-banking firm.

* Looking at ways to ban executives of failed banks from future positions of responsibility, or changes to remuneration to ensure that a "very significant proportion" of executives' pay is deferred and forfeited if a bank fails.

* Major bank acquisitions should, in future, need more explicit regulatory approval.

REPORT'S FINDINGS ON EX-RBS CEO GOODWIN:

* Report reiterates that there was "not sufficient evidence to bring enforcement action which has a reasonable chance of success in Tribunal or court proceedings."

* No evidence to back up claims that Goodwin had a bullying management style.

* Interviewees told the FSA that Goodwin could be both "courteous and professional" and "cold, analytical and unsympathetic."

* Ex-RBS executive Johnny Cameron told the FSA that Goodwin was "an optimist and he tended to take an optimistic view of what was likely to happen and had often in his life been proved right." This may have clouded his judgment over the ABN AMRO deal.