LONDON Dec 12 Royal Bank of Scotland was dragged to the brink of collapse three years ago by "poor management decisions, deficient regulation and a flawed supervisory approach", a report said on Monday.

The long awaited report by Britain's Financial Services Authority said flaws in its own supervision "provided insufficient challenge" to RBS, which had too weak a capital position and proceeded with the takeover of parts of Dutch bank ABN Amro "without appropriate heed to risks involved."

The report said regulators should in future be given greater powers to block future takeovers and directors of banks should put less emphasis on profit and more on risk management.