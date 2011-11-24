LONDON Nov 24 Britain has set Dec. 12 as the
provisional date for its keenly anticipated report into failings
surrounding the near-collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L)
during the 2008 credit crisis.
"We can confirm that we have agreed with the Treasury Select
Committee December 12 as the provisional date for the
publication of the RBS report," said a spokesman for the
Financial Services Authority.
"This is still subject to legal process but we are doing
everything we can to ensure that we publish on this date."
A failure of RBS in 2008, a year after UK lender Northern
Rock buckled under the first bank run in more than 150 years,
was averted only by a 45 billion pound ($70 billion) taxpayer
bailout and billions more spent on state-backed loans.
The bailout resulted in the British government ending up
with an 83 percent stake in RBS.
The FSA's report into RBS's failings has already been held
up several times this year. The report is expected to show major
regulatory failings and is also set to criticise the bank's
management team of the time, such as former chief executive Sir
Fred Goodwin.
British parliamentarians have been at loggerheads with the
FSA since the regulator last December closed its investigation
into RBS without bringing charges against the bank or senior
executives. [ID:nLDE74O0Z9]
Former banker David Walker and lawyer Bill Knight have since
been appointed to oversee the FSA's report into RBS.
($1=.6418 Pound)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Paul Sandle)