LONDON Jan 22 Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it would refer small businesses rejected for loans to alternative finance providers Funding Circle and Assetz Capital.

Rival Santander entered into a similar relationship with Funding Circle last year, agreeing to refer customers which it believed the peer-to-peer lender was better placed to help.

Britain's biggest banks have been accused of failing to provide sufficient credit to small businesses.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)