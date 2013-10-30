LONDON Oct 30 Royal Bank of Scotland is
assessing processes around the way it offers foreign exchange
benchmark services to clients, the British bank confirmed on
Wednesday.
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that RBS is reviewing how it
trades in the minutes before key foreign exchange benchmarks are
set, citing an Oct. 23 e-mail set by an RBS sales team to
clients.
The email said that no RBS traders or proprietary system
would take any position on the back of clients' orders and that
RBS would start "pre-hedging" orders up to 15 minutes before the
benchmark is set to protect itself against market movements.
"We are currently considering processes around the benchmark
service. The email does not reflect final policy and we are
clarifying this with our clients," RBS said.
Regulators are currently probing alleged rigging in the $5.3
trillion a day foreign exchange market.