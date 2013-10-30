LONDON Oct 30 Royal Bank of Scotland is assessing processes around the way it offers foreign exchange benchmark services to clients, the British bank confirmed on Wednesday.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that RBS is reviewing how it trades in the minutes before key foreign exchange benchmarks are set, citing an Oct. 23 e-mail set by an RBS sales team to clients.

The email said that no RBS traders or proprietary system would take any position on the back of clients' orders and that RBS would start "pre-hedging" orders up to 15 minutes before the benchmark is set to protect itself against market movements.

"We are currently considering processes around the benchmark service. The email does not reflect final policy and we are clarifying this with our clients," RBS said.

Regulators are currently probing alleged rigging in the $5.3 trillion a day foreign exchange market.