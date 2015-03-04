* New centre will house up to 80 entrepreneurs
* Entrepreneurs will receive free office space
LONDON, March 4 Royal Bank of Scotland has
transformed the executive wing of its headquarters near
Edinburgh, synonymous with the excesses of former CEO Fred
Goodwin, into a hub for start-up businesses, as part of the
bailed-out bank's bid to revive its reputation.
The bank, almost destroyed by an acquisition binge by
Goodwin in the run up to the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009,
said the new centre would bring together key Scottish business
organisations and entrepreneurs to support economic growth.
RBS, which is 79 percent-owned by the British
taxpayer, said last Thursday it would drastically shrink its
investment operations to focus on lending to British households
and businesses.
The new centre, at the bank's Gogarburn headquarters to the
west of Edinburgh, will house staff from business organisations
such as Entrepreneurial Scotland and The Princes Trust Scotland
and up to 80 entrepreneurs, who will receive free office space
and Wifi as well as access to RBS staff and business mentors.
"We are opening up our headquarters so that we can support
Scottish businesses of tomorrow, not just with infrastructure,
but through the chance to collaborate with experts and other
like minded business owners," said RBS's CEO Ross McEwan.
RBS's Gogarburn base, opened in 2005 at a cost of 350
million pounds ($537 million), became a monument to its excesses
under Goodwin prior to its 45 billion pound government rescue.
The 'executive wing', where the new centre will be based,
was particularly opulent, featuring large rooms adorned with
expensive artwork and luxurious carpets and furniture.
McEwan is seeking to rebuild the bank's reputation as a
champion of small business after it was dented by scandals
including the mis-selling of hedging products and accusations
over its treatment of small firms in financial difficulties.
($1 = 0.6513 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mark Potter)