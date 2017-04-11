LONDON, April 11 Former Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Fred Goodwin is scheduled to appear in court at the start of June over claims the lender misled investors over its 2008 share sale, a draft timetable released on Tuesday showed.

Goodwin is scheduled to appear in court on June 8 and 9, according to the timetable, in a rare public appearance for the disgraced executive who has shouldered the blame for the bank's rapid collapse and subsequent state rescue.

