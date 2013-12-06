LONDON Dec 6 Royal Bank of Scotland
said its banking platform was briefly attacked by hackers on
Friday, causing problems for some customers trying to access
online accounts, just days after a more serious technology
crash.
RBS said a surge in internet traffic directed at its NatWest
website at about 1130 GMT was a deliberate attempt to disrupt
its service. The method is known as a distributed denial of
service (DDoS) attack, and is a frequent occurrence at many
banks.
Banks typically do not comment on such events, but RBS
released a statement to customers after a system crash on Monday
left more than 1 million customers unable to withdraw cash or
pay for goods.
"Due to a surge in internet traffic directed at the NatWest
website, customers experienced difficulties accessing some of
our sites today ... at no time was there any risk to customers,"
RBS said.
The incident caused problems for some customers for about an
hour, and RBS said its systems were now operating normally.
DDoS attacks bombard websites with huge volumes of traffic
from multiple systems so they overload a server.
It can be hard to track the root of the attack and it is
often not clear why the attacks take place - they may have no
motive or could be a show of dissent by disgruntled customers or
anti-capitalist protesters.
RBS is 82 percent owned by the UK government, and after
Monday's problems its new boss Ross McEwan said the bank had
neglected its technology for decades, raising concerns about the
resilience of its technology.
The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee has urged
all UK banks to be more vigilant and prepare their defences
against increasing cyber crime.