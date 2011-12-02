* Sale part of RBS moves to strengthen balance sheet
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Dec 2 Royal Bank of
Scotland has sold its 918 tenanted pubs in Britain to
Dutch brewer Heineken for 422 million pounds ($662
million), another step in its exit from non-core businesses
following a government bailout.
Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer and which will
become one of Britain's leading operators of tenanted pubs with
1,380 premises, will have a wider channel to sell lagers such as
Foster's and Heineken itself, Europe's top-selling beer.
Tenanted pubs -- run by lessees who pay rent and are 'tied'
to their landlord when buying beer -- have fared less well
during the downturn than outlets managed on behalf of pub
companies, which have greater freedom on pricing.
The two biggest tenanted pub companies -- Enterprise Inns
and Punch Taverns -- have seen profits decimated
and been forced to sell underperforming pubs.
Heineken said on Friday the sites it was buying were of high
quality and had outperformed the market, adding the deal should
add to earnings immediately.
It already owned the Globe chain of 462 tenanted pubs -- --
following its 2008 takeover with Danish peer Carlsberg
of Scottish & Newcastle. The Globe pubs were now
profitable and also outperforming the market, Heineken said.
Citigroup said while the price Heineken was paying appeared
"respectable" it queried the strategy behind the deal.
"It is committing capital to what we believe is probably the
most rapidly declining part of the UK beer industry," it said.
KBC Securities analyst Wim Hoste said: "I would have
preferred if they had made acquisitions of breweries in emerging
markets rather than strengthen their network of pubs in a
country such as the UK".
Citigroup said the price represented 9.2 times the
business's 2010 earnings, while Punch and Enterprise Inns were
trading on multiples of 9.0-10.5 of 2011 earning. "At best, the
deal can be seen as a way to acquire UK pub assets cheaply from
a keen seller."
Heineken shares were up 0.5 percent to 34.9350 euros at 1215
GMT, while RBS was up 4.6 percent to 21.5 pence, helped by a
broader move higher by European banks.
THE PUB & PLANE
RBS acquired the 918 pubs, one of which is the Punch Bowl in
central London run by movie director Guy Ritchie, from Scottish
& Newcastle in 1999. Under the terms of the deal, S&N continued
to provide property management and beer to the pub estate.
The bank, 83 percent-owned by Britain after its bailout
during the credit crisis, said the sale was in line with a
strategy to reduce non-core assets, which totalled 105 billion
pounds at the end of September.
The Bank of England said on Thursday Britain's banks should
build up capital buffers as increased insurance against an
"exceptionally threatening" environment still dominated by the
euro zone debt crisis.
Sources told Reuters on Monday RBS was examining a final set
of bids for its RBS Aviation Capital aircraft leasing business
which could fetch up to $8 billion.
Nomura advised Heineken.