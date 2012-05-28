LONDON May 28 British lender Royal Bank of
Scotland is set to appoint a new corporate broker to
replace Hoare Govett, which it sold to American investment bank
Jefferies in February, a source familiar with the
situation told Reuters on Monday.
RBS, 83 percent owned by Britain, will begin a tender
process to find a new broker, the source said, ending its ties
with the historic British stockbroker acquired as part of its
troubled takeover of Dutch bank ABN Amro.
"RBS has started the tender process to appoint a new
broker," the source said.
JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
were in the frame to take over the mandate.
Jefferies has faced a struggle to retain Hoare Govett's top
British clients since buying the business for a nominal sum,
reported to be 1 pound, in February.
Pharmaceuticals group GlaxoSmithKline, security
services firm G4S and oil and gas company Tullow Oil
are among former Hoare Govett clients which have changed
brokers this year, although all three were already reviewing the
situation before the acquisition by Jefferies.
RBS sold Hoare Govett as part of its retreat from investment
banking having come under pressure from the Conservative-led
coalition government to focus on retail banking rather than its
riskier investment banking arm.
Hoare Govett had been one of the most historic and
prestigious brands in British stockbroking for much of the 20th
century, along with Cazenove, and analysts felt its brand value
had been diluted when it was absorbed into ABN Amro.
A mainly British phenomenon, corporate brokers offer advice
to clients for minimal fees, usually in the hope of winning more
lucrative business, such as mergers and acquisitions or equity
fundraising further down the line. They also act as a go-between
for their clients and investors.
RBS declined to comment.