LONDON Dec 18 Royal Bank of Scotland
declined to comment on an article in The Sunday Times
that it was planning to sell its Hoare Govett stockbroking arm.
The Sunday Times, citing sources close to RBS, said the
Scottish bank was examining plans to sell or close the division
and was being advised on the matter by management consultancy
McKinsey.
RBS, which is 83 percent owned by the British government
after being bailed out during the 2008 credit crisis, has been
ordered by regulators to sell off assets and trim its balance
sheet.