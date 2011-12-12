LONDON Dec 12 1727: Royal Bank of Scotland is founded in Edinburgh's Old Town.

1864: RBS makes its first ever acquisition, buying Dundee Banking Co.

1874: RBS opens an office in the City of London.

1969: RBS merges with National Commercial Bank of Scotland.

1988: RBS buys American company Citizens Financial Group.

March 2000: RBS completes its 21 billion pound acquisition of British bank NatWest, following a bid battle with Bank of Scotland. Director Fred Goodwin replaces Sir George Mathewson as CEO, while Mathewson becomes chairman. RBS shares worth around 270 pence.

2001-2003: Goodwin's programme of acquisitions continues. Over this period, RBS buys the likes of Mellon Financial Corp's retail banking arm, Commonwealth Bancorp, Port Financial Corp, British insurer Churchill from Credit Suisse, the German credit card business of Santander, Community Bancorp, Roxborough Manayunk and Ireland's First Active.

2007:

April 3 - RBS leads a consortium along with Fortis and Spain's Santander to buy Dutch bank ABN AMRO.

October - The consortium wins a bidding war against Barclays for ABN AMRO with a 70 billion euro offer, making it the biggest banking takeover in history. The takeover comes just before markets slump as the subprime credit crisis worsens.

2008:

April - RBS announces a record 12 billion pound rights issue to cover a potential 5.9 billion pound writedown on the value of its toxic assets.

October - Britain's government is forced to pump 20 billion pounds into the lender to shore up its capital position. Stephen Hester named to replace Fred Goodwin as CEO.

November - The state increases its RBS stake to 58 percent after injecting a further 15 billion pounds into the lender.

2009:

February:

- RBS reports a loss of 24.1 billion pounds for 2008, the biggest in British corporate history.

- The government asks Goodwin to give up an annual pension worth about 700,000 pounds.

- Goodwin and former chairman Sir Tom McKillop appear before MPs. They both apologise for the near collapse of RBS and the "distress" it caused. RBS shares worth 23.80 pence.

- Prime Minister Gordon Brown piles pressure on Goodwin, saying legal action may be used to claw back some of the pension payout. Sir Fred has said he has no intention of giving up his benefits, angering officials and taxpayers.

April 1 - Protesters target an RBS branch as the G20 heads of government gather in London while windows were smashed and a car damaged the previous month in an attack on Goodwin's home.

April 11 - The Financial Services Authority launches formal investigation into the events which led to the emergency government rescue of RBS.

2010:

December - Goodwin and other RBS executives during the financial crisis escape punishment by the FSA despite what the regulator describes as a "series of bad decisions" in 2007 and 2008.

2011:

March - British MP John Hemming MP discloses in the House of Commons that Goodwin has obtained a "super-injunction" from the courts banning the publication of certain information about him, or even revealing the nature of that information. The very existence of the injunction can only be acknowledged because Hemming's comments are protected by Parliamentary privilege.

May - British authorities appoint former banker David Walker and lawyer Bill Knight to oversee the FSA's report into RBS.

December - FSA publishes its report into RBS's near failure. Report blames RBS's "poor management decisions" and flaws with the FSA itself. It also recommends tougher rules to ensure that in future, banking executives can face "personal consequences" if a bank fails.

SOURCES: RBS website, Reuters news articles.