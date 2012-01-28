* Chairman will not get 5.17 mln share bonus
* RBS has been criticised for giving CEO 1 mln stg share
bonus
* UK Prime Minister seeks to deflect criticism over RBS pay
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 28 Royal Bank of Scotland's
Chairman Philip Hampton will not pick up a 1.4 million
pound ($2.2 million) stock bonus, the bailed-out bank said,
following public anger and political squabbling over a 1 million
pound bonus for its chief executive.
Anger over bankers' earnings has shown few signs of abating,
with many still set for million pound salaries while elsewhere
thousands lose their jobs as the global economy stutters in the
face of Europe's debt crisis.
In Britain, the salaries of top staff at RBS and Lloyds
are particularly controversial because both banks were
bailed out to the tune of 66 billion pounds during the credit
crisis, with Britain ending up with an 83 percent stake in RBS
along with a 40 percent holding in Lloyds.
"Sir Philip Hampton will not receive the 5.17 million shares
he was awarded in 2009 when he joined RBS," said a spokesman for
the bank.
Based on RBS's closing share price of 27.74 pence on Friday,
Hampton's share-based award would have been worth 1.4 million
pounds. In 2010, Hampton received a basic salary of 750,000
pounds, with no extra performance bonus or benefits.
The decision not to proceed with Hampton's stock award comes
after politicians from across the spectrum criticised the
company's decision to give its chief executive Stephen Hester a
stock bonus worth roughly 1 million pounds.
Earlier this week, RBS halved CEO Hester's stock bonus for
2011 to just under 1 million pounds from 2 million pounds in
2010, but resisted calls to axe the bonus altogether. Hester has
a basic salary of 1.2 million pounds.
The decision by Lloyds chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio
to waive his bonus after he spent time off work on sick leave,
had put further pressure on Hester to make a similar gesture.
CAMERON SEEKS TO DEFLECT CRITICISM OVER RBS PAY
RBS shares fell sharply over the course of 2011, losing
approximately half their value, and the stock remains well below
the average price of 49.90 pence at which the British taxpayer
acquired its stake in the bank.
Hester has also had to cut more than 30,000 jobs since
taking up his post in 2008, as part of a large-scale
restructuring to sell off assets and businesses.
Britain's Conservative-led coalition government has also
been criticised for not doing more to curb Hester's pay, facing
attacks from not only the opposition Labour party but also from
its own members.
On Saturday, Prime Minister David Cameron sought to deflect
criticism over his handling of the issue, arguing it would be
worse for the taxpayer if RBS had to find a new management team.
"Let me get the facts straight, the fact is Stephen Hester
was brought in by the last government, a contract signed by the
last government, to turn round RBS, a bank that had got itself
into a complete mess," Cameron told television reporters.
"The government has made its views known, and that is why
his bonus was cut in half compared to last year. But we do have
to bear in mind that the alternatives to what is happening now
could be even more expensive if you had a whole new team coming
into RBS," he added.
Hester joined RBS in October 2008 from property company
British Land as RBS was reeling from its disastrous
acquisition of Dutch bank ABN AMRO.
Britain used some 45 billion pounds of taxpayers' money to
rescue RBS, leading to the eventual resignation of former head
Sir Fred Goodwin, who was replaced by Hester.
Hester, who had previously worked at rival banks Abbey
National and Credit Suisse, was given a brief to
restructure RBS and return it to health, and RBS said he
deserved his stock bonus for making the bank "safer."
Britain aims to eventually sell its state holdings in RBS
and Lloyds back to the private sector, although volatile
financial markets have meant the timing of any disposal is
uncertain.