* To wind down some EMEA ECM and cash equities businesses

* Move will affect 200-300 employees, mostly in London

* Still in talks with potential buyers of other investment bank units

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Feb 10 Royal Bank of Scotland is to wind down some parts of its equities operations as part of a broader cut-back of its investment banking operations, with thousands of jobs already set to go as part of the restructuring.

"Following our announcement on 12 January about the restructuring of our wholesale banking division, steps have been initiated to wind down certain parts of the EMEA Equity Capital Markets (ECM) and cash equities businesses, and certain associated activities globally," RBS said on Friday.

"This will affect about 200 to 300 employees, mostly in London," added the bank, which is 83 percent owned by the British government following a state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis.

Last month, RBS said it would cut another 4,450 jobs as part of its retreat from investment banking. The cuts come on top of 2,000 at the investment bank in the second half of 2011 and account for more than a quarter of the unit's staff.

The bank also sold its historic Hoare Govett unit to American bank Jefferies last month and reiterated on Friday that it was in talks with potential buyers for other parts of its equities operations.

These include its Asian cash equities business and associated banking and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) division; the M&A business outside Asia and some businesses based in the Netherlands.

Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that banks in Asia, Australia and the Middle East could be interested in these RBS assets.