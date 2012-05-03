LONDON May 3 State-owned Royal Bank of Scotland will follow rivals Barclays and Lloyds in lifting the amount set aside to cover compensation for mis-selling loan insurance, when it reports first-quarter results on Friday.

The bank, 82 percent owned by the British government having been rescued during the 2008 global financial crisis, will increase its provision by 125 million pounds ($203 million), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Britain's banks have seen a sharp rise in claims over payment protection insurance (PPI) - one of the country's biggest mis-selling scandals - and consequently face a bill approaching 8 billion pounds.

They partly blame the size of the bill on aggressive marketing by claims management companies, which take a chunk of the compensation in return for handling claimants' paperwork.

PPI policies were typically taken out alongside a personal loan or mortgage to cover repayments if customers fell ill or lost jobs, but were often sold to people who would not have been eligible to claim.

The consensus analyst forecast for RBS's first-quarter operating profit stands at 800 million pounds, according to data provided by the bank.

RBS made a loss of nearly 2 billion pounds last year, the fourth year in a row it failed to make a profit.

Chief Executive Stephen Hester told Reuters in March that Britain should not delay too long in kick-starting the sale of its shares in the bank.

Talks have been ongoing with potential investors in Abu Dhabi but no deal is thought to be imminent.