* Lazard hired over possible sale of parts of investment
bank -source
* RBS and Lazard decline to comment
* UK told RBS in December to scale back its investment bank
arm
* Analysts have speculated that RBS may sell Hoare Govett
arm
LONDON, Jan 4 Royal Bank of Scotland
has hired investment bank Lazard to advise it on
a scale-back of its investment banking arm, including options to
sell parts of the business, a source with knowledge of the
matter said.
"It is part of the ongoing review that was launched in
November, and it includes options to sell parts of the
business," said the source.
RBS and Lazard declined to comment on the situation.
RBS, 83 percent owned by Britain after a government bailout
during the 2008 credit crisis, had already announced last year
cutbacks to its investment banking division and plans to axe
more jobs at the unit.
It came under further pressure to rein in the business,
known within RBS as "GBM" (Global Banking & Markets), in
December when British Finance Minister George Osborne told RBS
to make "further significant reductions".
The Scottish bank's GBM unit is strong globally in bond
trading, foreign exchange and American mortgage financing.
But it is outside the global top tier and is expected to
scale back in equities -- potentially selling its UK advisory
and broking business Hoare Govett -- as part of a retreat that
could again cut its size in half, bankers and analysts have told
Reuters.