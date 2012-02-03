LONDON Feb 3 Pay in the banking industry
has been high for too long and needs to be "corrected", the
chairman of Britain's state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland
told BBC Radio on Friday.
"Pay has been high for too long ... particularly in the
banks, particularly in the investment banks, shareholders have
done pretty badly and employees have done pretty well certainly
over the last 10 years," said RBS Chairman Philip Hampton.
"That needs to be corrected. It actually isn't a society or
fairness issue, it's a straightforward business issue. Too much
of the money has not been going to the right place," he added.
Last month, Hampton and RBS Chief Executive Stephen Hester
gave up their million pound bonus packages following intense
public anger over the awards, with politicians from all of
Britain's major parties calling on them to decline the payments.
Hampton said RBS had underestimated the scale of the public
outcry over the bonuses, but added that, compared to many other
banks and businesses, salaries at RBS were not that high in
relative terms.
RBS is 83-percent owned by the British government after a
taxpayer backed bailout during the 2008 credit crisis.
Hampton also denied media reports that the RBS board had
threatened to resign as a result of the bonus payment row.
"That threat was never raised," he said.