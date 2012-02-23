LONDON Feb 23 State-owned Royal Bank of Scotland posted a fourth quarter loss of nearly 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion), hurt by writedowns on assets and restructuring costs, although it still paid out 2.5 billion pounds to its investment bankers in 2011.

RBS, 82 percent owned by the British government after a state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, reported a fourth quarter loss of 1.8 billion pounds, pushing it back into the red after it made a third quarter profit of 1.2 billion.

RBS said staff costs at its GBM investment banking division, where it is cutting thousands of jobs, were 2.45 billion pounds in 2011, down 9 percent from the previous year.

RBS shares closed down 3.1 percent at 27.33 pence on Wednesday - still well below the average 49.9 pence price at which the taxpayer acquired its stake in the bank and leaving taxpayers sitting on more than 20 billion pounds worth of losses.