Feb 24 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is
to lay off staff in India as a part of its plan to wind down its
retail and commercial operations in the country, it said in a
statement, without specifying how many employees would be
affected.
The announcement comes after British Prime Minister David
Cameron last week said that he wants the state-controlled bank
to speed its restructuring, making it clear he is keen to return
it to private ownership as soon as possible.
The British government owns 82 percent of RBS, having pumped
in 45 billion pounds ($70 billion) of capital when the bank
neared collapse in 2008.
A plan by RBS to sell the Indian businesses to HSBC Holdings
fell through in November last year, more than two years
after the two banks began negotiations.
RBS is scaling back its international operations after the
2008 bailout and has been urged by Britain's Finance Minister
George Osborne to focus on domestic activities.
"There is no impact on RBS's markets, international banking
and private banking businesses in India," the bank said.