MUMBAI, April 10 IndusInd Bank Ltd
said it would buy Royal Bank of Scotland's diamond and
jewellery financing business in India and the related deposit
portfolio.
RBS's India diamond and jewellery financing loan book is
about 45 billion rupees ($721.7 million) in size, IndusInd said
in a stock exchange filing on Friday. It did not give a value
for the deal.
RBS employees within the business will also move to IndusInd
Bank, the Indian lender said, adding it had also signed a pact
with ABN AMRO Bank NV for cooperation in diamond and jewellery
financing business.
($1 = 62.3550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)