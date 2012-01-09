LONDON Jan 9 Royal Bank
of Scotland is likely to cut between 3,000 and 4,000
investment banking jobs as part of an overhaul of the business
to be unveiled this week, a person familiar with the matter
said.
The review of part-nationalised RBS's Global Banking and
Markets (GBM) division is likely to be released on Thursday and
will see RBS say it may sell some businesses, such as Hoare
Govett and cash equities, and scale back across most areas of
the unit, the source said.
The source said parts of GBM will be merged with Global
Transaction Services (GTS), the payments business that has
steady revenues and shares many customers with parts of GBM.
RBS declined to comment.