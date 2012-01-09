By Steve Slater
LONDON Jan 9 Royal Bank
of Scotland is likely to cut between 3,000 and 4,000
investment banking jobs as part of an overhaul of the business
to be unveiled this week, a person familiar with the matter
said.
The review of part-nationalised RBS's Global Banking and
Markets (GBM) division is likely to be released on Thursday and
will see RBS say it may sell some businesses, such as Hoare
Govett and cash equities, and scale back across most areas of
the unit, the source said.
The source said parts of GBM will be merged with Global
Transaction Services (GTS), the payments business that has
steady revenues and shares many customers with parts of GBM.
RBS declined to comment.
RBS is 83 percent owned by the British government after it
had to be bailed out with 46 billion pounds of taxpayer cash
during the financial crisis, and UK finance minister George
Osborne last month said the bank needed to shrink GBM further
to become less risky, even after effectively halving in size in
the last three years.
British banks have also been told to separate their UK
retail banking operations to reduce the risk that taxpayers will
need to bail out the industry again, which is likely to make it
most costly to fund big investment banking operations such as
GBM.
RBS has as a result been conducting a review of GBM,
prompting speculation it could shed as many as 10,000 of its
18,900 staff.
Sky News said Thursday's move to cut up to 4,000 jobs could
result in a restructuring charge of just over 1 billion pounds.