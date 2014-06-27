LONDON, June 27 Royal Bank of Scotland said on Friday it would invest over 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) over the next three years to improve services for personal and small business customers and offset a decline in bank branch usage.

The initiative is designed to enable customers to utilise banking services more easily while they are travelling. It aims to improve online and mobile banking services, upgrade branches with new technology including iPads and install more automated teller machines (ATMs) in railway stations.

The move is part of the bank's reaction to a decline in customers using its branches and growth in those banking online and via mobile phone applications. RBS said this week that more branch closures were inevitable in response to changes in the way customers bank. {ID:nL6N0P64T6]

($1 = 0.5880 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; E)