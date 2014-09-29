LONDON, Sept 29 State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said on Monday it would invest over 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) to improve services for its commercial and corporate customers.

The bank said the investment would result in simpler and quicker services for customers including account opening and lending, with most lending decisions being made within 5 days.

RBS will also set up eight new business hubs to support entrepreneurs. (1 US dollar = 0.6159 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)