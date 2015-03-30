BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
LONDON, March 30 Royal Bank of Scotland executive Rory Cullinan left as head of its investment bank after a disagreement over the implementation of strategy, a person familiar with the matter said.
RBS said on Monday Cullinan would leave as executive chairman of its Corporate and Institutional Bank (CIB) at the end of April. He was only appointed to the role a month ago. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Alexander Smith and Nishant Kumar)
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv