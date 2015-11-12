(Adds comments from CIB CEO, details)
By Steve Slater
LONDON Nov 12 Britain's state-backed Royal Bank
of Scotland expects annual revenues in its corporate and
institutional banking (CIB) business to fall to about 1.4
billion pounds ($2.1 billion) after it is restructured, down 65
percent from last year.
Costs in 'Future CIB', which includes investment banking,
are expected to drop to 700-800 million pounds, down more than
75 percent from 3.6 billion pounds last year, RBS said in a
presentation on Thursday giving details of the restructuring.
RBS said in February it would shrink its investment bank
business by slashing its assets by 70 percent, cutting thousands
of jobs and reducing the number of countries it operates in to
13 from 38.
"What we end up with is a much more focused, much more
streamlined, much more efficient business than the one we had
before," said Chris Marks, chief executive of CIB.
RBS has said CIB's returns in the past were too low, its
costs and capital usage were too high, and many of its
activities were too risky.
It is aiming to cut CIB's assets to 75-80 billion pounds by
2019, down from 241 billion at the end of last year and from 431
billion in 2009. On a risk-adjusted basis assets will drop to
35-40 billion pounds.
It marks the latest attempt by RBS to cut back its
investment bank since the financial crisis, due to both
political pressure and weaker profitability due to tougher
regulations.
RBS bulked up its investment bank in the decade before the
2008/09, culminating in its purchase of ABN AMRO's investment
bank. RBS subsequently needed rescuing by the UK government and
the taxpayer still owns a 73 percent stake.
Marks said CIB would in future focus on three core
businesses - financing, rates and currencies.
He said the business was pursuing a "barbell approach" -
covering high value products such as financing at one end, and
high volume, low cost automated products at the other end.
"We're not doing stuff in the middle that can be high cost
and intensive and is rarely valued by customers," Marks said.
($1 = 0.6587 pounds)
