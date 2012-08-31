DUBLIN Aug 31 Royal Bank of Scotland's
Irish unit expects its costs from a chaotic computer systems
failure to grow by tens of millions of euros beyond the 35
million euros ($44 million)already set aside, its chief
executive said on Friday.
The turmoil from the glitches in June and July - which saw
salaries fail to appear in accounts, holidaymakers unable to
access cash at overseas ATMs and customers' household bills go
unpaid - has been a public relations disaster for the bank,
Ireland's third-largest lender.
The bank on Friday announced details of a compensation
scheme, including out-of-pocket expenses of up to 120 euros and
25 euros for the inconvenience some customers experienced
through extra trips to their bank branch.
"We set aside a provision of 35 million euros in the
second-quarter financial results. These measures will end up
costing us tens of millions on top of that," chief executive Jim
Brown told national broadcaster RTE.