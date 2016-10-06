DUBLIN Oct 6 Royal Bank of Scotland may consider acquisitions for its Irish business a year from now, but it will not grow at any cost and is wary of taking on problem loans from other lenders, Chief Executive Ross McEwan told the Irish Independent on Thursday.

"I've said to the team here (in Ireland): 'Lets clean up our own business first over the next 12 months and once you've proved to me that you've got a really good bank running here again I'm happy to look at assets that may fit'," McEwan was quoted as saying.

"At the same time, I don't want to be buying in somebody else's problems. We've had those loans ourselves." (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Keith Weir)