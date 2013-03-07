* Customers hit by technical problems Wednesday evening

* RBS says services are now back to normal

LONDON, March 7 Royal Bank of Scotland said all systems were back to normal on Thursday after overnight computer problems caused disruption for customers for the second time in nine months.

RBS, which is 82-percent owned by the taxpayer, apologised for Wednesday evening's disruption in a statement to allay fears that customers could suffer a repeat of a similar system failure in June which left millions unable to make or receive payments.

"We are disappointed that our customers have faced disruption to banking services for a period yesterday evening, and apologise for that," RBS said in a statement.

The June problems cost RBS 175 million pounds ($263 million) to rectify and Chief Executive Stephen Hester chose to waive his bonus after a public relations disaster.