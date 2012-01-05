LONDON Jan 5 British trade union Unite is
writing to Royal Bank of Scotland to express its anger
over renewed speculation of thousands of job cuts at the
part-nationalised lender.
"Unite is disgusted that the workforce of RBS has today read
in the media that further job losses are being considered. This
constant speculation and rumour is highly concerning for those
who work for RBS," Unite national officer David Fleming said in
a statement on Thursday.
"Unite is today writing to management to call on them to
engage with Unite ... on their plans for RBS in the UK," he
added. "It is vital that they develop a strategy for saving jobs
at all levels."
RBS, which is 83 percent owned by the British government
after a state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, is planning
to scale back its investment banking arm, and the Financial
Times reported that some 10,000 jobs could be cut.