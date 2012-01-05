LONDON Jan 5 British trade union Unite is writing to Royal Bank of Scotland to express its anger over renewed speculation of thousands of job cuts at the part-nationalised lender.

"Unite is disgusted that the workforce of RBS has today read in the media that further job losses are being considered. This constant speculation and rumour is highly concerning for those who work for RBS," Unite national officer David Fleming said in a statement on Thursday.

"Unite is today writing to management to call on them to engage with Unite ... on their plans for RBS in the UK," he added. "It is vital that they develop a strategy for saving jobs at all levels."

RBS, which is 83 percent owned by the British government after a state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, is planning to scale back its investment banking arm, and the Financial Times reported that some 10,000 jobs could be cut.