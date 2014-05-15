LONDON May 15 Hundreds more investors have
jumped aboard an unprecedented group action against Royal Bank
of Scotland, alleging they were misled during a record
rescue cash call in 2008, and are claiming damages of roughly 4
billion pounds ($6.7 billion).
As Thursday's deadline loomed for lawyers to coral
claimants, four groups issued proceedings on behalf of both top
institutions and thousands of small investors in the first
American-style class action set to hit English courts.
Fred Goodwin, the former boss of now state-backed RBS, asked
shareholders to stump up 12 billion pounds at the height of the
credit crisis to shore up the bank's capital position, which
fell dangerously low after it paid top dollar for parts of Dutch
peer ABN Amro and lost billions on U.S. credit market assets.
Under Goodwin, dubbed "Fred the Shred", RBS staged a
meteoric rise to global prominence, expanding so aggressively
into wholesale banking that its near-failure at the height of
the credit crisis threatened to fell the UK financial system.
Shareholders lost around 80 percent of their investments.
"This is a novel and unique case - there has never been
anything quite like it in the English courts before," said Clive
Zietman, a partner at law firm Stewarts Law, which is
representing 313 UK and international institutional clients,
including local authorities, pension funds and asset managers.
"The fact that thousands of claimants and hundreds of
substantial institutions are making a huge claim makes it the
closest thing we've ever had in this country to an
American-style class action," he said.
Goodwin, alongside former chairman Tom McKillop and two
other former executives, is likely to be called as key witnesses
if the case goes to trial - although sources said that may not
happen until early 2016.
But any appearance will be eagerly anticipated. Stripped of
his knighthood in 2012, Goodwin has kept a low profile since his
fall from grace.
NEW HELM
RBS is now being run by a new team and is 80 percent owned
by the government, which was forced to step in with a 45 billion
pound taxpayer funded bailout.
Investors claim RBS failed to disclose how bad its capital
position was, that its risk management and controls were
"fundamentally flawed" and that the integration of ABN Amro
business was not going well.
The claims are likely to total between 3.5 billion and 5
billion, according to estimates from several people involved.
Stewarts Law investors are claiming more than 1.3 billion
pounds, while law firm Quinn Emanuel has filed claims on behalf
of five of the biggest institutions - including top 10 investors
at the time Legal & General, Standard Life and
Prudential - which are likely to total about 1.2 billion
pounds.
The main uncertainty about the size of claims RBS faces dogs
the RBoS Action Group, which is the biggest group of small
shareholders. The group said it has signed up about 13,500
retail investors and about 100 institutions, and has had a surge
in claims in recent weeks as the deadline has approached.
It has put its potential claims at as much as 4 billion
pounds, although that number has been questioned after claims
were put at just 392 million pounds by the group's lawyers in
January. One month later, a judge in the case criticised the
group's lawyers over their "substantially fluctuating figures".
A fourth group represented by law firm Leon Kaye represents
4,200 retail investors with claims worth 22 million pounds.
It remains unclear whether there will be an out of court
settlement. But in the meantime, RBS dismisses allegations its
former directors misled investors or acted illegally.
"These things will be set out in court rather than in an
early settlement, we have a good defence on this," RBS Chief
Executive Ross McEwan said this month.
A London court hearing around early July will set out the
roadmap for the rest of the case, including timing of the trial.
Thursday marked the sixth anniversary of the start of
trading in the shares sold in the rights issue, and RBS's
lawyers have said they will not opposed claims up to this date.
($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)
