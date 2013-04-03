LONDON, April 3 A group of shareholders in Royal
Bank of Scotland is suing the lender and four former
directors for losses they claim they incurred when the bank
succumbed to a state bailout in 2008.
The RBoS Shareholders Action Group has issued proceedings
against RBS, Fred Goodwin, Tom McKillop, Johnny Cameron and Guy
Whittaker, in the chancery division of Britain's High Court to
recover billions of pounds lost on the value of their shares in
the run up to the bank's 45 billion pound taxpayer rescue.
The final claim for compensation could be as much as 4
billion pounds ($6.05 billion), the shareholder group said.
The group, which comprises some 12,000 ordinary shareholders
and 100 institutions, alleges that RBS misled investors about
its financial health during a 12 billion pound share sale
conducted six months before its October 2008 bailout.
It also says that the bank and its former employees omitted
to include critical information in the prospectus.
"Today represents a giant step forward for the many
thousands of ordinary people who lost money as the result of
inexcusable actions taken by banks and their directors... Now,
for the first time, some of these directors will have to answer
for their actions in a British Court," a group spokesman said.
RBS and its law firm Herbert Smith declined to comment. None
of the four directors could immediately be reached for comment.
The lawsuit is the second filed against the bank in as many
weeks and spells fresh trouble for RBS as it counts the cost of
regulatory raps for its role in Britain's biggest mis-selling
scandal and a global benchmark rigging scam.
A smaller group of 21 investors filed a claim for
compensation on March 28, citing similar allegations of
misleading investors and publishing defective rights issue
documentation.
Similar compensation claims filed in the investor-friendly
U.S. courts system were thrown out by Judge Deborah Batts in
2011, reducing RBS's potential liability under U.S. law.
Despite finding evidence of bad decision-making and weak
risk controls, the now-defunct Financial Services Authority also
found no case for legal action against the bank or its directors
in an extensive review of RBS in the run-up to its bailout.
Goodwin, dubbed "Fred the Shred" for his no-nonsense
approach to cutting costs, was knighted in 2004 for services to
banking in an era of "light touch" regulation and abundant
credit that saw RBS evolve from a small Scottish lender to a
global financial services giant.
He also played an instrumental role in RBS's acquisition of
Dutch peer ABN AMRO but the assets it inherited plunged in value
following the credit crunch, compounding problems in RBS's
leveraged finance and commercial real estate lending business.
As bad debts surged, RBS announced a cash call to shore up
its balance sheet. Shareholders stumped up the equity but the
bank continued to bleed deposits, forcing the government to take
an 83 percent stake just months later.
Goodwin left RBS with an annual pension of over 700,000
pounds before a public outcry forced him to slash it to an
annual 342,500 pounds. He was also stripped of his knighthood in
early 2012.