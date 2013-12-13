LONDON Dec 13 Royal Bank of Scotland
said it and its former bosses may have made bad business
decisions in the past but that does not mean they misled
investors or acted illegally, as it prepared to lodge its
defence against a lawsuit from shareholders.
RBS said it planned to file its defence against a 4 billion
pound ($6.5 billion) lawsuit in London's High Court later on
Friday.
The Royal Bank of Scotland Shareholder Action Group is suing
the bank and four former directors on behalf of about 100
institutions and 10,000 private shareholders, alleging they were
misled over the bank's financial strength in a rights issue
prospectus published months before RBS almost collapsed.
Fred Goodwin, the disgraced former chief executive of RBS
who was ousted at the time of the government bailout, is among
the directors accused.
"Had shareholders been given the true picture of the bank's
position, they would have had a better opportunity to assess the
risks which caused the shares to collapse and led to billions of
pounds of losses for private and institutional shareholders
alike," the action group said in a statement on Friday.
RBS is 82 percent owned by the UK government after the 45
billion pound taxpayer bailout in October 2008, months after the
rights issue which was announced in April.
"While RBS and its former directors made some business
decisions that have been criticised, this does not mean that
they misled investors or acted illegally," RBS said in a
statement.
"We believe we have strong defences to the claims that are
being brought against the group and that is why we intend to
defend these vigorously and to protect the interests of our
shareholders including UK taxpayers."
The Shareholder Action Group could be joined by some of
Britain's biggest institutional investors, who are part of a
separate group considering lodging a claim.
Prudential, Standard Life, Legal & General
and the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) are
part of the group, who took up about 10 percent of the 12
billion pound rights issue under scrutiny.
The case poses a dilemma for large institutions, however, as
some remain leading RBS shareholders and could see the value of
their investments sink if the Edinburgh-based lender loses the
case.
Goodwin, dubbed "Fred the Shred" for his cost-cutting
policies, received a knighthood for services to banking in 2004
but was widely blamed for many of RBS's later troubles, and was
stripped of his title in 2012.