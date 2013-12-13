* RBS defence document says 2008 cash call not forced on it
* RBS says market knew capital ratio was well below 4 pct
* Claimants say not given "true picture" of RBS's position
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Dec 13 Royal Bank of Scotland
said it and its former bosses might have made bad business
decisions in the past but that did not mean they misled
investors or acted illegally, as the bank defended itself
against a 4 billion pound (US$6.5 billion) lawsuit from
shareholders.
RBS's defence document, lodged in London's High Court late
on Friday, said "it was clear to the market" that the bank's
core Tier 1 capital ratio -- a key measure of financial strength
-- was "significantly below 4 percent" at the time of a rights
issue in 2008, even though it did not publish a figure.
RBS said the rights issue prospectus gave an accurate
picture of its capital position and made clear the fundraising
was part of a plan to rebuild its capital ratios.
RBS also rejected the allegation that it was forced into the
12 billion pound rights issue by Britain's financial regulator.
The bank's directors at the time voluntarily launched the cash
call that is at the heart of the lawsuit, according to a copy of
the defence document seen by Reuters.
The Royal Bank of Scotland Shareholder Action Group is suing
the bank and four former directors on behalf of about 100
institutions and 10,000 private shareholders, alleging they were
misled over the bank's financial strength in a rights issue
prospectus published months before RBS almost collapsed.
Fred Goodwin, the disgraced former chief executive of RBS
who was ousted at the time of the government bailout, is among
the directors accused.
"Had shareholders been given the true picture of the bank's
position, they would have had a better opportunity to assess the
risks which caused the shares to collapse and led to billions of
pounds of losses for private and institutional shareholders
alike," the action group said in a statement on Friday.
RBS is 82 percent owned by the UK government after a 45
billion pound taxpayer bailout in October 2008, after the rights
issue which was announced the previous April.
"While RBS and its former directors made some business
decisions that have been criticised, this does not mean that
they misled investors or acted illegally," RBS said in a
statement.
"We believe we have strong defences to the claims that are
being brought against the group and that is why we intend to
defend these vigorously and to protect the interests of our
shareholders including UK taxpayers."
The defence document said the allegations reflect the
benefit of hindsight and said the last four months of 2008
witnessed "unprecedented and unforeseeable turmoil" in financial
markets.
"Contrary to the allegation made by the claimants, the
rights issue was not forced on RBS by the (Financial Services
Authority)," it said.
Goodwin and other directors decided to proceed with the
rights issue on April 4, 2008, five days before Goodwin met with
FSA boss Hector Sants, the document said.
The Shareholder Action Group could be joined by some of
Britain's biggest institutional investors, which are part of a
separate group considering lodging a claim.
Prudential, Standard Life, Legal & General
and the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) are
part of the group, which took up about 10 percent of the 12
billion pound rights issue under scrutiny.
The case poses a dilemma for large institutions, however, as
some remain leading RBS shareholders and could see the value of
their investments sink if the Edinburgh-based lender loses the
case.
Goodwin, dubbed "Fred the Shred" for his cost-cutting
policies, received a knighthood for services to banking in 2004,
but was widely blamed for many of RBS's later troubles and was
stripped of his title in 2012.