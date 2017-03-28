(Adds offer value details)
By Andrew MacAskill and Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, March 28 Royal Bank of Scotland
has nudged up an offer to settle the last of five damages claims
by investors over its record 12 billion pound ($15 billion)
emergency cash call in 2008, two sources familiar with the
situation said on Tuesday.
Hoping to avoid a trial that will rake over its near
collapse and state bailout, the Edinburgh-based bank is raising
its offer to the RBoS Shareholder Action Group, which includes
27,000 private investors, former and current RBS staff and about
100 institutions, by 2 pence per share to 43.5 pence.
One source said the increase, designed to help cushion the
group's added legal costs after four other investor parties
settled separate cases against the bank, would raise the cash on
the table by just under 10 million pounds to about 170 million.
The offer is set at a fraction of the shareholder group's
original 1.2 billion pound claim, including interest and costs.
Claimants bought into the cash call at 200 to 230 pence per
share.
But with a costly trial set for May, a move by RBS to raise
the stakes could split more pragmatic institutional investors,
which include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Axa and Aberdeen
Asset Management and small shareholders, who saw personal funds
decimated in the wake of the rights issue.
RBS last year set aside 800 million pounds to settle claims
totalling around 4 billion pounds from five investor groups in
an unprecedented lawsuit over alleged omissions and
misrepresentations about its financial strength when the bank
launched the rights issue as the credit crises raged.
Four investor parties accepted their share of the
out-of-court offer settlement last December. But the RBoS
Shareholder Action Group pledged to see the bank and former top
executives, including former CEO Fred Goodwin, in court.
Reuters reported two weeks ago that lawyers for both sides
had held fresh tentative settlement talks but that some private
investors in the vast RBoS claimant group remained determined to
take the case to trial.
Any final settlement would draw a line under one of the most
complex and costly litigation battles in English legal history.
It would also spare RBS a lengthy and potentially damaging
trial, that is scheduled to bring disgraced former chief
executive Fred Goodwin and other former top executives to court.
The RBoS action group declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7967 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir and Susan Thomas)