* Wells Fargo still involved in auction-source
* Macquarie consortium no longer in race-source
* Final decision expected by early next week-source
* Sale may fetch $7.3-$7.5 bln
By Michael Flaherty and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Jan 5 China Development Bank
and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group are
slugging it out in the final days of an auction for Royal Bank
of Scotland's aircraft leasing business in a deal that
could fetch up to $7.5 billion, a source with direct knowledge
of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
RBS, 83 percent-owned by the British government, is shedding
RBS Aviation Capital as part of efforts to pay back a 2008
bailout.
The RBS Aviation auction reaches its final stages as RBS
begins a larger process to pare back the size of the bank.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that RBS has hired Lazard to
advise it on scaling back its global investment banking arm.
For the RBS Aviation auction, a decision on the winner is
expected by early next week, said the source, who was not
authorised to speak to the media, with a sale price in a range
of $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion.
A second source said U.S. bank Wells Fargo was also
still involved in the auction.
A consortium led by Australian investment bank Macquarie
is no longer in the race, the sources said.
RBS declined comment, while SMFG and CDB officials were not
immediately available to comment. Goldman Sachs, which is
advising RBS, also declined to comment.
RBS Aviation is one of the world's top five commercial
airline leasing firms. It owns, manages or has orders for 466
aircraft, industry sources and analysts have said.
The RBS Aviation sale comes as U.S. insurer AIG
prepares to float its much larger ILFC leasing unit, though
plans for that IPO have been postponed.
Aircraft leasing is seen as attractive as it offers steady
demand and steady cash flows.
In a 452-page report released last month, Britain's market
regulator criticised RBS for its massive purchase of Dutch bank
ABN Amro, a deal credited with triggering RBS's near collapse.
Under former Chief Executive Fred Goodwin, RBS came within
hours of running out of cash in October 2008, and was only saved
by a 45 billion pound ($70.3 billion) taxpayer bailout.