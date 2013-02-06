LONDON Feb 6 The fine that Britain's Royal Bank
of Scotland must pay U.S. authorities over allegations it
manipulated global benchmark interest rates must come from the
pay and bonuses of RBS staff, the British government said on
Wednesday.
"In the case of the U.S. authorities' fines, I am insistent
that the taxpayer should not foot the bill. That is why these
fines must be met in full from past, present and future
reductions in the bonuses and pay of RBS," Greg Clark, Financial
Secretary to the Treasury, told parliament.
Earlier on Wednesday, was hit with fines of $615
million by U.S. and British authorities to settle allegations it
manipulated key interest rate benchmarks including the London
interbank offered rate (Libor).
RBS has been 82 percent owned by the British government
since it was bailed out in the 2008 financial crisis.