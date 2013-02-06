LONDON Feb 6 The conduct of some Royal Bank of
Scotland staff who rigged Libor interest rates was
disgraceful and brought shame on the bank, the head of its
investment bank told staff on Wednesday.
"The conduct of those involved was disgraceful and has
brought shame on our company," John Hourican told staff in a
memo seen by Reuters. "The continuation of this behaviour during
the company's darkest hours, when so many of us were fighting to
ensure its survival, makes it all the more shameful."
Hourican said he will leave RBS at the end of April.
"Notwithstanding the fact that the unauthorised activities
started before I took this job and were not known to me, I
clearly bear some responsibility for the continuing actions of
all our employees," he said.