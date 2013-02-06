EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON Feb 6 British lender Royal Bank of Scotland said on Wednesday it expected to pay "significant penalties" to settle regulatory probes into interest rate rigging.
RBS, 82 percent state-owned after receiving a taxpayer-funded bailout in the 2008 crisis, said it was in "late stage settlement discussions" with regulators in the Britain and the United States, but no fines had yet been agreed.
"RBS will update the market on all pertinent issues relating to this matter shortly," it said, adding that it also expected regulators to impose other sanctions beyond the fines.
The bank is expected to pay a fine of between 400 million pounds and 500 million pounds ($626-783 million). ($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Chris Vellacott)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has