LONDON Feb 11 Royal Bank of Scotland's
management failed to spot the manipulation of benchmark interest
rates by traders because they were focused on keeping the bank
alive, the head of its investment bank told lawmakers.
"When we took control of the bank it had had a cardiac
arrest. We had to prioritise dealing with the existential threat
to the bank," John Hourican, who is leaving the bank following
the scandal, told the Parliamentary Commission on Banking
Standards on Monday.
Peter Nielsen, head of RBS's markets division, said the bank
is unlikely to have made money out of any manipulation by its
traders. He also said he had discussed resigning with Hourican
in the wake of the affair but decided to stay on. Hourican said
he had told Chief Executive Stephen Hester that Nielsen should
stay.