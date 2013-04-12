* RBS Japan unit says head of the firm will step down
* Japan FSA says firm's conduct was "unjust and malicious"
* RBS says will conduct governance review for Japan unit
TOKYO, April 12 Japan's financial industry
watchdog ordered Royal Bank of Scotland's Tokyo unit to
bolster compliance on Friday, becoming the latest global
regulator to punish the bank in the wake of a interest rate
rigging scandal.
In a statement RBS Securities Japan Ltd apologised to its
customers and said that its head Ryusuke Otani would leave the
firm and be replaced by Shoji Toby Taniguchi.
The Financial Services Agency ordered RBS Securities to
shore up its compliance after finding employees had sought to
manipulate interest rates to profit on derivative trades,
calling its conduct "seriously unjust and malicious".
The Japanese watchdog's directive is the latest punishment
meted out by a regulator following the eruption of an
inudstry-wide scandal over the rigging of The London Interbank
Offered Rate (Libor) and other benchmark rates last year.
RBS was fined $612 million by U.S. and British authorities
in February to settle allegations it manipulated benchmark
interest rates. As part of that settlement, RBS' Japan unit
agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud in relation to
yen Libor.
RBS Securities said it would undertake a comprehensive
review of its governance structures in Japan.
The FSA's order requires RBS to bolster compliance and
periodically report back to the regulator on its progress. The
order did not include a suspension of operations or other
penalties that could have had a more direct hit on its business.