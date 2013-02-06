LONDON Feb 6 British finance minister George
Osborne on Wednesday criticised in the strongest terms the
manipulation of global benchmark interest rates by the Royal
Bank of Scotland and other banks.
"What happened at RBS and other banks is totally
unacceptable," he told reporters.
"At my insistence, the bankers, not the taxpayers, will pick
up the bill. Those people who did wrong will face the full force
of the law... In 2013 our reforms are turning people's anger
into a positive force for change," he added.
Britain's RBS will pay U.S. and British authorities $615
million and plead guilty to wire fraud in Japan to settle
allegations it rigged the London interbank offered rate (Libor),
used to price trillions of dollars' worth of loans.
More than a dozen traders at RBS offices in London,
Singapore and Tokyo manipulated Libor from at least 2006 until
2010.
In a bid to avoid a political firestorm, the part
state-owned bank will cut into its staff bonuses to pay the
fines.