LONDON, April 12 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority said it has banned former Royal Bank of Scotland
trader Paul White from working in financial services
over his conduct in submitting quotes for compiling the Libor
interest rate benchmark.
The FCA said between 8 March 2007 and 24 November 2010,
White was the primary submitter of yen and Swiss franc Libor
quotes for RBS.
"By allowing his submissions to be set, in effect, by those
with collateral financial interests in the outcome, Mr White
recklessly disregarded the risk - the obvious risk - that his
Libor submission might corrupt Libor's integrity," FCA director
of enforcement, Mark Steward, said in a statement.
White was fired by RBS for misconduct over Libor in late
2011, Reuters reported in 2012.
"This ban should reinforce the message that working in
financial markets entails obligations and responsibilities and
that serious failures will result in substantial penalties
including fines and prohibitions," the statement said.
The FCA said it would have fined White 250,000 pounds
($357,450) were it not for his "serious financial hardship".
White could not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.6994 pounds)
