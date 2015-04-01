* Sale forms part of RBS's exit strategy from MidEast
* Loans are mostly to large UAE-based companies
* Transaction expected to be complete during April
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, April 1 Royal Bank of Scotland
(RBS) has sold around 3 billion dirhams ($816.8 million) of
loans belonging to companies in the United Arab Emirates to
Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), both banks said on
Wednesday.
RBS is shrinking its corporate and institutional banking
business in the Middle East, Africa, parts of Europe and Asia as
the lender, 79-percent owned by the British government,
refocuses on its home market.
But it is the first time a sale of RBS's corporate assets in
the region has been announced.
The portfolio of loans sold to CBD were mostly to large
UAE-based companies, CBD said in a statement. They held
"excellent" credit profiles, it added.
The transaction was expected to be complete this month, with
the bank using its own funds for the purchase, CBD added.
Over the past decade, the UAE represented fertile ground for
RBS's overseas expansion as a booming economy encouraged it to
make loans to large state-controlled companies such as Dubai
World and Dubai Group. Both of those
companies had debt troubles after the 2008 financial crisis.
RBS sold at least part of its exposure in Dubai World as the
conglomerate nears a $14.6 billion debt restructuring, sources
told Reuters last month.
An RBS spokeswoman declined to name the companies involved
in the CBD loan sale. She said the sale formed part of the
bank's previously-announced plan to exit its corporate debt and
debt capital markets business in the Middle East and Africa.
RBS has already taken steps to slim down its business in the
UAE. In 2010, it sold its retail business in the country to Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank.
RBS's credit exposure to Central and Eastern Europe, the
Middle East, Central Asia and Africa as well as supranationals
such as the World Bank, was 16.6 billion pounds ($24.5 billion)
in 2014, representing 4.3 percent of its 381.3 billion pounds of
credit risk assets, its annual report said.
CBD said the purchase fitted into its strategy to develop
its corporate and commercial banking platform after hiring over
the past year senior staff within debt capital markets,
corporate advisory, equity capital markets, treasury sales and
commodity finance.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
($1 = 0.6773 pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and Susan
Thomas)