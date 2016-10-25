(Adds confirmation and changes sourcing)
LONDON Oct 25 Clydesdale Bank Plc said it made
an offer to take over Royal Bank of Scotland's Williams
& Glyn business, after Spain's Banco Santander SA
called off discussions last month.
The move by Glasgow-based Clydesdale could end a costly
seven-year process by RBS to offload Williams & Glyn, after it
was ordered by the European Union to sell it as a condition of
its taxpayer-funded rescue at the peak of the global financial
crisis.
"We continue to explore options in meeting our obligations
to the European Commission," RBS said in a statement. "We have
been clear that there is interest in the business and this
remains the case."
Clydesdale said that discussions with RBS are ongoing, and
there is no certainty that any transaction will occur.
European regulators originally ordered a sale of Williams &
Glyn by 2013 to prevent RBS, Britain's largest small-business
lender, from having an unfair advantage and posing a systemic
threat to its economy.
RBS has blamed the complexities of creating a standalone
technology platform for the delays in selling Williams & Glyn,
seen by some analysts as a major milestone in the lender's road
to recovery, return to full private ownership and restoration of
dividends.
Santander pulled out of talks last month because of
disagreement over the price, sources said.
Williams & Glyn has 1.8 million customers, net loans and
advances of 20 billion pounds ($24 billion) and customer
deposits of 24 billion pounds, making it one of Britain's
largest prospective 'challenger' bank brands with potential to
poach market share in the small business lending sector from
Lloyds and RBS.
Clydesdale's bid was reported earlier on Tuesday by the
Financial Times.
RBS will reports results for the third quarter of its
financial year on Friday.
($1 = 0.8221 pounds)
