BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
DUBAI, April 30 Royal Bank of Scotland's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business will be spun off into a boutique advisory firm run by some of its current staff, the bank's chief executive for the Middle East and Africa told reporters on Monday.
"The M&A bankers plan to form a boutique business," Simon Penney said in Dubai.
"It's not clear as to which regions would join in but that's the plan," he added.
The bank, 82-percent owned by the British government, is exiting mergers and acquisitions as part of a restructuring announced in January.
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.